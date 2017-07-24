  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Eagle Grove man pleads not guilty to child porn charges

July 24, 2017   Bob Fisher

EAGLE GROVE — A Wright County man has pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges.

30-year-old Jason Marvets of Eagle Grove is facing one count of extortion as well as ten counts of possession of child pornography after being accused of telling a minor who had sent him a nude photo that he would share it unless she sent more.

Marvets was originally charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after a months-long investigation by local and state officials, but those charges were dismissed on June 30th and were replaced with the new charges.

Marvets entered a written plea of not guilty and demand for speedy trial on Friday in Wright County District Court. Judge Paul Ahlers scheduled his trial to start on September 21st.

All the charges Marvets is facing are Class D felonies, each punishable by up to five years in prison.

