Eagle Grove man pleads guilty in sexual abuse case

April 04, 2017   Bob Fisher

EAGLE GROVE — A Wright County man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse has entered a guilty plea. 37-year-old Jeddy Nicholas of Eagle Grove was arrested on November 18th and charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of incest, two counts of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury, and two counts of indecent exposure. The Wright County Attorney’s Office says the charges stem from alleged sexual contact with three minor children during the summer and fall of last year. Online court records indicate that as part of a plea agreement, Nicholas pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Had he been convicted of all the charges, he would have faced up to 77 years. Nicholas is scheduled to be sentenced on May 30th.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

