Drzycimski, Trout to be honored with open house receptions today

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A pair of open house receptions are scheduled to take place today to honor outgoing local government leaders in Mason City:

=== One open house will honor Cerro Gordo County’s outgoing administrative officer. Tom Drzycimski is leaving the county to become the human resources director for the Mason City Community School District starting October 23rd. Drzycimski worked for Cerro Gordo County for 20 years.

The county’s assistant zoning administrator John Robbins will be handling all the planning and zoning matters after Tuesday, while county supervisor Tim Latham will deal with courthouse maintenance issues in an interim capacity.

The open house for Drzycimski will take place from 2:00 to 4:00 this afternoon in the boardroom of the courthouse.

=== The other open house is for Mason City’s city administrator. Brent Trout has been the city administrator for ten years, with his last day being Friday. He has accepted the city manager position in Topeka Kansas.

A reception honoring Trout will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 this afternoon in the Salsbury Room at the MacNider Art Museum.