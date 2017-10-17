Drzycimski bids farewell to Cerro Gordo County government (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Today’s the last day of work for Cerro Gordo County’s outgoing administrative officer. Tom Drzycimski is leaving the county to become the human resources director for the Mason City Community School District. Drzycimski says he’s enjoyed working for Cerro Gordo County, having been privileged to work with a great set of employees for the last two decades.

Drzycimski credits county employees for being at their best in times of crisis.

Drzycimski says it’s a great opportunity to be able to go to work for the school district.

Drzycimski says some of the duties he held will be split back up into different positions.

A reception was held yesterday afternoon at the courthouse to honor Drzycimski.