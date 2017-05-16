  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Driver clocked twice the interstate speed limit in eastern Iowa

May 16, 2017   Bob Fisher

STOCKTON — A motorist was clocked at more than double the posted speed limit on Interstate 80 in eastern Iowa last week.

The Iowa State Patrol, in a Facebook post Tuesday, said a trooper stopped a driver who was going 144 miles an hour on I-80 near Stockton in Muscatine County. The top speed limit on Iowa interstates is 70.

The post includes a photo of the radar reading and notes the traffic stop happened “during the midnight shift.” The post states, “A dark, open road is no excuse for high speed.”

  • KGLO News on Facebook

