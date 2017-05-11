DOT to hold public meeting about US Highway 69 bridge project

Bob Fisher

GARNER — The Iowa Department of Transportation has scheduled a public information meeting later this month to discuss the proposed improvements to the US Highway 69 bridge over the east branch of the Iowa River about four miles north of Garner. The DOT is proposing to detour traffic on US 69 during the construction using Hancock County roads B-20, R-64 and B-30. Anyone interested in this project is invited to attend the meeting at Garner City Hall on Wednesday May 24th from 5:00 to 6:30. The meeting will be conducted utilizing an open forum format with DOT staff being present to informally discuss the proposed improvements. For more information about the meeting, you can head to www.iowadot.gov/pim