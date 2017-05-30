DNR offers safety tips as boating season begins

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Iowa’s peak boating season began over the weekend and with it comes a reminder to make sure registrations are up to date and the right equipment is onboard. Department of Natural Resources boating law administrator Susan Stocker says there must be a wearable life jacket for each person. And she says it’s important that it fits the intended user.

“No one expects to get into an accident when they’re on the road, and no one expects to get into an accident on a boat. You won’t have time to put your life jacket on if you are thrown into the water and the life jacket is the only thing that’s going to save you,” Stocker says.

Stocker says it's a good idea to make sure there's a fully charged fire extinguisher and a horn or a whistle in case of emergency. Stocker says things can happen quickly on the water and being prepared could save your life.

Stocker reminds boat operators that the blood alcohol limit is .08, the same as it is for driving a vehicle. She says she’s not against celebrating, but there’s no shame in having someone in charge of the boat who’s not drinking.