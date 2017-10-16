  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

DNR meeting on Sunset Bay Marina dock tonight in Clear Lake

October 16, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be holding a meeting this evening that could help determine the future of the longest dock on Clear Lake.

The dock at the Sunset Bay Marina could possibly lose over 30 boat slips next summer if an agreement with the DNR is not extended. The Entner family has operated the dock since the 1970s. Tim Entner has said that his father signed an agreement with the DNR allowing for a 496 foot long dock, but after his father’s death in August, the DNR says the agreement is not transferrable to family members. That would result in the dock having to be cut back to 300 feet.

Spaces for boat lifts have long been a problem on Clear Lake and are not getting any better. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has a list of about 300 people waiting for spots on public docks to open up, while the county’s wait list has about 250 people on it.

The DNR will host a public meeting about the issue at the Clear Lake State Park Lodge this evening starting at 5:30.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company