DNR meeting on Sunset Bay Marina dock tonight in Clear Lake

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be holding a meeting this evening that could help determine the future of the longest dock on Clear Lake.

The dock at the Sunset Bay Marina could possibly lose over 30 boat slips next summer if an agreement with the DNR is not extended. The Entner family has operated the dock since the 1970s. Tim Entner has said that his father signed an agreement with the DNR allowing for a 496 foot long dock, but after his father’s death in August, the DNR says the agreement is not transferrable to family members. That would result in the dock having to be cut back to 300 feet.

Spaces for boat lifts have long been a problem on Clear Lake and are not getting any better. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has a list of about 300 people waiting for spots on public docks to open up, while the county’s wait list has about 250 people on it.

The DNR will host a public meeting about the issue at the Clear Lake State Park Lodge this evening starting at 5:30.