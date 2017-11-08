  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

DNR investigates manure leak in Butler County

November 08, 2017   Bob Fisher

ALLISON — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says they investigated a leaking pit from a hog confinement in Butler County over the weekend.

The DNR says the confinement is about five miles southeast of Allison and owned by Jeff Kramer. Kramer discovered the leak and a faulty pipe seal late Friday at the Jefferson Finisher Farm. The manure flowed into a grass waterway, into an underground tile line and into a tributary of the West Fork of the Cedar River.

Kramer’s crew worked overnight to remove manure from the pit and land apply it. Kramer worked with Iowa Select Farms to dam the tributary and pump up contaminated water in the creek. When the DNR arrived on Saturday morning, pumping and land application continued with most of the contaminated water being contained, but field tests showed elevated ammonia levels below the dam, with staff seeing one small dead fish on Saturday but no other fish.

Kramer continued the pumping operation over the weekend. On Monday, DNR staff found contaminated water contained to a one-mile stretch of the tributary, with fisheries staff finding a few more dead fish, but also live fish in the stream.

The DNR says they’ll continue to monitor cleanup and will consider appropriate enforcement action.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company