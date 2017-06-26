  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

DNR gives tips for handling used fireworks

June 26, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — A new state law allowing Iowans to purchase and launch fireworks comes with a warning from the Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR’s Sue Johnson says fireworks, after they’re used, should be dunked in water before they’re tossed in the trash. If they “misfire,” Johnson suggests giving them some extra attention.

“Mostly for the duds that remain hot after they don’t go off – those are the ones you want to submerge overnight,” Johnson says. After they’re soaked in water, Johnson says it’s best to wrap those dud fireworks in plastic wrap, so they don’t dry out, and then place them in the garbage. Johnson is also offering advice about the storage of newly purchased fireworks.

“It’s best to store them in a cool, dry area. You don’t want to put them on top of an appliance that could have short or something during a storm that could set (the fireworks) off,” Johnson said. Under the law approved by Iowa Legislators this year, the sale and use of fireworks is permitted in the state from June 1st through July 8th and from December 10th through January 3rd. Cities and counties can ban the use of fireworks, but not their sale.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company