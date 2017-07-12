DNR arrests six over holiday weekend for boating while intoxicated

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reporting six people were arrested for boating while intoxicated in the state between June 30th and July 2nd. The DNR took part in a national campaign called Operation Dry Water.

Susan Stocker, the DNR’s boating law administrator and education coordinator, says the six drunk boating arrests is down slightly from last year. “During the 2016 campaign, we had 10 boating while intoxicated arrests,” Stocker said.

Law officers stepped-up enforcement efforts over the recent holiday weekend at Clear Lake, Okoboji, Saylorville, Coralville Reservoir/Lake MacBride, Lake Delhi, and both the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. During the three-day enforcement operation, 153 officers participated, spending more than 1,800 hours making contact with 1,463 vessels. In addition to the six boating while intoxicated arrests, the DNR reports officers issued 478 various citations or warnings. Six people were killed in Iowa in boat crashes last year. Two of those crashes involved alcohol.