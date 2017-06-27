  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Diverse Iowa delegation is on diplomatic mission to Kosovo

June 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture is in Kosovo, leading an Iowa delegation that also includes representatives from business, education and sports. Secretary Bill Northey is being joined by a number of representatives from higher education, including the presidents of Des Moines Area Community College and Iowa Central Community College.

Northey says their work is of great interest to educators in Kosovo. “They are very intrigued with the community college system we have here,” Northey says. “Is there a way our community colleges could help set up something there that could be as successful as what our community colleges are here?” Iowa has developed a strong relationship with Kosovo in recent years.

The Iowa National Guard formed a partnership with the Kosovo Security Force in 2011 and the Balkan nation opened a consulate in Des Moines last year, which Northey says is paying off. “It is wonderful to have that consulate in Des Moines,” Northey says. “We have a full-time representative from Kosovo right here in Des Moines, who spends his time talking to businesses and colleges here.”

The 18-member Iowa delegation also includes representatives from the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the city of Fort Dodge and the Iowa Amateur Athletics Union.

