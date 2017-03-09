Diamond Jo Worth Casino fined $20K for underage violation

Bob Fisher

NORTHWOOD — The Diamond Jo Worth Casino in Northwood has paid a 20-thousand dollar fine for allowing an underage person onto the gambling floor. Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko says the underage male entered the gaming floor unchallenged on November 4th of 2016 and was on the floor for more than 30 minutes and was able to gamble. Casino vice president Kim Pang told the commissioners they took action after discovering the problem. “During this process we did re-train everyone and one of the topics we talk about is: anyone under 35 we’ve got to I-D,” Pang says. “It’s a concerted effort, unfortunately this got past one of our offices and we have re-trained that team member and are moving on, and I apologize for this incident.” The casino hasn’t had any other such violations in the last three years. It was one of two penalties issued to casinos from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission during their meeting on Tuesday. Harrah’s Casino in Council Bluffs was fined three-thousand dollars for allowing a person who had signed up for a self-ban to get onto the gambling floor and win a jackpot