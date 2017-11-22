  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

DHS: Some Medicaid patients unable to switch coverage

November 22, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Some patients in Iowa’s privatized Medicaid program will be unable to switch into one of two remaining insurance companies as originally announced because the company doesn’t have the capacity to add more people.

The Iowa Department of Human Services says in a press release Tuesday that Amerigroup will continue to serve people currently enrolled in its coverage but not additional patients.

The announcement means UnitedHealthcare will keep about 215,000 patients being sent to them after a third company, AmeriHealth Caritas, said it was leaving the program over failed negotiations regarding money.

DHS says it’s received federal approval to temporarily suspend patient choice in the privatized system.

Amerigroup did not immediately return a message. A DHS spokesman was also not immediately available to comment.

