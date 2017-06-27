  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

DEVELOPING STORY — “AK-47 Bandit” who robbed Mason City credit union may be in custody

June 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The “AK-47 Bandit” who robbed a Mason City credit union two years ago and committed other crimes in Nebraska and the western United States may be in custody.

In 2012 and 2014, a man the FBI called the “AK-47 Bandit” robbed several banks, as well as shot and wounded a police officer in Chino California. 39-year-old Richard Gathercole was arrested last week in Dawson County Nebraska after allegedly firing shots from an AK-47 rifle at a Kansas state trooper.

FBI Los Angeles spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says numerous agencies are investigating whether evidence found in the search of a Roundup Montana home is linked to the suspect. A jailhouse phone call transcript submitted to a judge by federal officials seeking a search warrant for the Montana home shows Gathercole asked his mother a few days after his arrest to clear his home of guns. Federal agents say homemade bombs were found at the home.

Court documents show that Gathercole is accused of stealing $126-thousand from the Iowa Heartland Credit Union on July 28th 2015 after informing tellers that he had a “pressure bomb”.

