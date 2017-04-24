  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Des Moines bulldog named Drake University’s beautiful bulldog

April 24, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The blue tutu and diamond necklace that Prudence was wearing helped win over the judges at this year’s Beautiful Bulldog contest at Drake University.

The 2 1/2-year-old bulldog owned by Angela and Tom Miller of Des Moines won the contest on Sunday. The tongue-in-cheek contest is the opening event of the Drake Relays, a prestigious track and field meet to be held at Drake Stadium.

Drake athletic director Sandy Hatfield, who served as a judge, says Prudence is “just gorgeous.”

Student body President Thalia Anguiana was another judge. She says there’s just something about Prudence’s face that made her beautiful.

More than 1,000 people watched the contest as 38 bulldogs competed. Another 4,000 watched live online.

Posted in: Local News

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company