Des Moines bowling alley, opened in 1957, home to state high school tournament, destroyed by fire

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Des Moines bowling alley that hosts the Iowa High School State Bowling Tournament was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

Firefighters were sent to Plaza Lanes on Des Moines’ west side just after 5 a.m. The fire spread quickly and the roof of building collapsed about 30 minutes after crews arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported.

Plaza Lanes opened in 1957 and has served as the site of the Iowa High School State Bowling Tournament for the past 15 years.