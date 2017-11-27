  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

  • CBS News Radio — 24-hour Coverage

  • Archives

Des Moines-based Meredith announces deal to buy Time Inc.

November 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — An Iowa-based publishing powerhouse is buying another giant in the industry.

Meredith Corporation and Time Inc. announced the deal on Sunday and Meredith CFO Joseph Ceryanec discussed some of the details in a conference call with investors this morning.

“The transaction is valued at $2.8 billion and that includes refinancing nearly $900 million of Time Inc.’s net debt,” Ceryanec said. Meredith had previously tried to buy Time earlier this year and in 2013, but talks were broken off. This time, the deal was secured through a large investment by Charles and David Koch the billionaire brothers known for backing conservative causes and Republican political candidates.

Ceryanec confirmed on the conference call that Koch Equity Development is backing the deal with a $650 million investment. In the press release announcing the acquisition of Time, Meredith officials said the Koch brothers “will have no influence on Meredith’s editorial or managerial operations.” The Des Moines-based Meredith Corporation was founded in 1902. Some of the media company’s popular magazines include Better Homes & Gardens, Parents and Family Circle. Meredith will now take control of other big titles such as People, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Time.

“We expect the transaction to close during the first quarter of calendar 2018, subject to customer closing conditions and regulatory approvals,” Ceryanec said.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company