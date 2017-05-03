Democratic lawmaker Finkenauer wants Blum’s congressional seat

Bob Fisher

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) – State Rep. Abby Finkenauer says she’ll be a Democratic candidate to replace Rod Blum in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Finkenauer told the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday that she’s holding several events Wednesday to begin her campaign for the 1st District seat. She filed a statement of candidacy last month with the Federal Election Commission.

Finkenauer is in her second term representing District 99 in eastern Iowa. Blum is a two-term incumbent Republican. On Tuesday he told the newspaper before Finkenauer’s announcement that it was “way too early to be talking about the next election.”

The primary election is set for June 5, 2018. Finkenauer and Blum are from Dubuque.