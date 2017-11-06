Democratic candidates for governor in Mason City this evening

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Five of the Democratic candidates running for governor and a representative of a sixth candidate will be attending an event this evening in Mason City.

The “One Year to Election” event will feature State Senator Nate Boulton, Fred Hubbell, Dr. Andy McGuire, Jon Niederbach, John Norris and a representative of the Cathy Glasson campaign.

The event runs from 5:00-7:00 PM at the home of Dean Genth and Gary Swenson at 145 Pebble Creek Drive. Short speeches will be given by each candidate starting at 5:30, followed by a time for one-on-one conversations with those attending. The event is open to the public.