Democratic candidates for governor call for action on gun issue

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Five of the seven Democrats running for governor during a fundraiser on Monday night in Mason City expressed support for a variety of initiatives to address gun violence in the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting at a South Texas church that killed 26 people and wounded 20 more worshippers.

State Senator Nate Boulton says he’s concerned about what kind of guns can be purchased after new laws were passed at the statehouse earlier this year. He says, “When we look at this last legislative session, we had a very far reaching bill that expanded the use of deadly force, expanded the types of gun to be purchased in Iowa. We missed an opportunity there that I tried to bring people to focus on. Let’s engage law enforcement. Let’s engage our local leaders.”

Boulton says talking more with law enforcement would be able to give lawmakers a better perspective in what they see in the streets in trying to keep people safe. He says, “In Iowa we have a very good balance, we have high rates of gun ownership and low incidents of gun violence. We’ve seen things that are starting to lend themselves to disrupting that balance as we expand deadly force to include mistakes and things that could have unintended consequences.”

John Norris, who served as chief of staff to former governor Tom Vilsack, says the Republican-controlled legislature was wrong in loosening the state’s gun laws this past session. He says, “No one needs to carry an AK-47 into a McDonald’s full of kids. And that’s what you can do in Iowa today. That’s just nonsense. That’s going beyond common sense and reality.”

Norris says the gun law changes were too extreme for public places. He says, “I certainly respect people’s right to own guns, and certainly sportsmen’s rights, but we’ve gone too far by essentially the promotion of guns in public buildings with children is just outrageous.”

Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell is calling for a statewide and nationwide open discussion about where the need for public safety and gun safety overlap. He says, “Clearly we are getting a lot more of these kind of incidents. Mental health is a part of it, access to guns is a part of it. The speed with which guns can shoot, because they have these AK-47s and these things you can put on to make them shoot faster. We need to have a conversation.”

Hubbell says talking about it instead of continually kicking the issue down the road will result in solutions. He says, “Where’s the line we’re going to draw for public safety and gun safety as opposed to access to guns with no limits. I want to start a discussion about that rather than just pretending that it’s not out there and refusing to talk about it.”

Former Iowa Democratic Party chairwoman Dr. Andy McGuire says she wishes people would look at mass shootings as a public health issue. She says, “If anything else, we’re killing Americans like this is, we’d look into it. It’s not that I’m against anybody, I just am against people dying.”

Jon Neiderbach says people need to stop shouting at each other after these types of events and come up with creative ideas.

Candidate Cathy Glasson of Coralville, a nurse who is president of the local union that represents staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals, was represented last night by a member of her campaign’s communications staff, while former Iowa City mayor Ross Wilburn did not attend.

The candidates spoke during a fundraiser for State Representative Sharon Steckman of Mason City, who officially launched her campaign for a fifth term in the Iowa House.