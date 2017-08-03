  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Democrat Mowrer seeking Iowa secretary of state post

August 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A former congressional candidate says he’s running to be Iowa’s secretary of state.

Democrat Jim Mowrer told The Des Moines Register that he wants to ensure voter access in Iowa elections and modernize the state’s business filing system.

Mowrer also faulted incumbent Republican Secretary Paul Pate’s management of the office, faulting him for an Election Day incident in which more than 5,800 votes were not counted in Dallas County last year.

Pate’s office certified the results, which was made by county officials and didn’t affect the outcome of any race. Pate’s office also caught the error months later.

Pate hasn’t formally announced whether he’ll seek another term.

Mowrer, of Des Moines, lost bids for Congress in 2014 and 2016.

