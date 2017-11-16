Deferred judgment, probation for suspect accused in Mason City home invasion

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s a deferred judgment for a Clear Lake man accused of being involved in a home invasion in Mason City earlier this year.

Police accused three men of breaking into a home in the 1000 block of East State Street at about noon on March 27th, holding down an occupant of the home and stealing a safe containing money.

18-year-old Austin Hasfjord was originally charged with first-degree robbery and possession of burglary tools, but last month pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree burglary. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt this week issued a deferred judgment and sentenced Hasfjord to five years probation along with a $1000 civil penalty which was suspended.

19-year-old Devon Reckner of Mason City pleaded guilty in August to second-degree burglary, with District Judge James Drew issuing a deferred judgment and placing him on three years probation.