Deferred judgment in Mason City home invasion case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s a deferred judgment for one of three men accused of being involved in a home invasion in Mason City earlier this year.

Police accused the three men of breaking into a home in the 1000 block of East State Street at about noon on March 27th, holding down an occupant of the home and stealing a safe containing money.

19-year-old Devon Reckner of Mason City was arrested four days later. He pleaded guilty last month to the second-degree burglary charge, with a charge of possession of burglary tools being dismissed. District Judge James Drew issued the deferred judgment during Reckner’s sentencing hearing this week, placing him on three years probation, and fining him $1000.

18-year-old Austin Hasfjord has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree robbery and possession of burglary tools. His trial is scheduled to start on September 26th. A third person connected to the crime has not been identified by authorities.