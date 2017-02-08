Deferred judgment for nurse who stole medications from Mason City nursing home

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Authorities say a nurse who stole medications while working at a Mason City nursing home has been sentenced to three years of probation. At her sentencing Monday, 28-year-old Briana Hesse also was given a deferred judgment. That means the conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes probation. She’d pleaded guilty to felony prohibited acts after two misdemeanor charges were dismissed by prosecutors. Authorities say Hesse stole two types of painkillers in May and June 2016 while working at the IOOF Home and Community Therapy Center.