  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Deferred judgment for nurse who stole medications from Mason City nursing home

February 08, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Authorities say a nurse who stole medications while working at a Mason City nursing home has been sentenced to three years of probation. At her sentencing Monday, 28-year-old Briana Hesse also was given a deferred judgment. That means the conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes probation. She’d pleaded guilty to felony prohibited acts after two misdemeanor charges were dismissed by prosecutors. Authorities say Hesse stole two types of painkillers in May and June 2016 while working at the IOOF Home and Community Therapy Center.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company