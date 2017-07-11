Defense questions jury makeup in Veal murder trial

Bob Fisher

FORT DODGE — The defense in the trial of a Lake Mills man accused of double-homicide in Mason City has made a motion to have the jury panel stricken to have more time to investigate whether certain races were systematically excluded.

Attorneys for 31-year-old Peter Veal were granted the court order on Monday which will allow them to obtain the information regarding the racial makeup of both the voter registration list and the driver’s license and identification cardholders over the age of 18 in Webster County, where the trial was moved due to pre-trial publicity.

Jury selection was started on Monday, but the panel was sent home early. A hearing is scheduled for this morning at the Webster County Courthouse with the jury panel being scheduled to come back this afternoon.

Veal is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen at a home in the 1600 block of North Hampshire back on November 17th.