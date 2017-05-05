Defendant takes stand in attempted murder trial

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Revell Toney testified this morning in his attempted murder trial in Mason City. The 19-year-old Mason City man was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon after an early morning October 23rd incident where Toney is accused of shooting Stephen Williams three times while on the plaza just outside the north doors of Southbridge Mall. Toney testified that he didn’t remember the altercation that he had with Williams because he had been drinking a Xanax cocktail of Sprite, the drug and flavored candy.

Toney later during direct examination told the jury that the next thing he remembered was waking up in a hotel room, wearing his brother’s clothes, and that his head was shaved. During cross-examination, Toney told County Attorney Carlyle Dalen that he did remember shooting at Williams.

Toney later told Dalen that had written a statement about the incident.

Toney’s testimony concluded just before noon. Another witness was taking the stand. If found guilty of attempted murder, Toney would face up to 25 years in prison