Defendant in jewelry theft case to plead guilty

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — One of the defendants in a Mason City jewelry theft case plans to plead guilty in the case.

43-year-old Jason Bendickson along with 45-year-old Jonathan Rieman and 43-year-old Debra Swartz, all of Mason City, were accused of being involved in a burglary at a residence in the 1800 block of 12th Northeast on March 27th where $80-thousand worth of jewelry was stolen.

Charges against Swartz were dropped in late August in exchange for her testimony against the other two defendants.

Bendickson was scheduled to be tried later this month on charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary, but online court records show that a plea change and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for November 13th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Rieman is scheduled to be tried on a charge of second-degree theft on October 17th.