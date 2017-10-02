  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Defamation lawsuit involving former north-central Iowa state legislator settled

October 02, 2017   Bob Fisher

GARNER — A defamation lawsuit involving a former north-central Iowa state lawmaker acquitted of sexually abusing his wife has been settled.

The lawsuit filed by former Rep. Henry Rayhons, of Garner, and a countersuit filed by his two stepdaughters were dismissed Wednesday. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Rayhons was acquitted in 2015 after being accused of having sex with his wife while she lived in a nursing home, suffering from dementia. He then sued his stepdaughters, saying they had defamed him and pushed the state to prosecute him.

The stepdaughters, Susan Brunes and Linda Dunshee, countersued Rayhons and his son. The counterclaim said the Rayhons had made defamatory statements against the stepdaughters.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company