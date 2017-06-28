  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

DeCosters ordered to prison

June 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A father and son whose north-central Iowa-based egg production company caused a massive 2010 salmonella outbreak have exhausted their appeals and a federal judge has ordered them to begin serving prison sentences.

Peter DeCoster, 53, must report to the Federal Prison Camp in Yankton, South Dakota after July 30 and his 83-year-old father Austin “Jack” DeCoster must serve his three-month term at the Federal Correctional Institution in Berlin, New Hampshire, 30 days after Peter is released.

They were sentenced to prison by a federal judge in Iowa in 2015 but appealed their sentences claiming they were unconstitutional and unreasonably harsh. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear their appeal in May.

The DeCosters, who owned and operated Quality Egg LLC, pleaded guilty to selling adulterated food as responsible corporate officers.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company