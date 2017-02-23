DCI: Leath will not be charged over use of Iowa State planes

Bob Fisher

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State University President Steven Leath will not be charged over allegations that he used school airplanes for personal benefit. The Division of Criminal Investigation said Wednesday that Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds declined to charge Leath Feb. 3 after determining “there was no probable cause to substantiate a violation of Iowa law.” The six-week investigation focused on whether Leath violated a law barring the use of state assets for any private purpose or personal gain. A DCI summary says agents interviewed “many people” and analyzed records. It began after a Board of Regents audit in December found Leath used university planes for medical appointments in Minnesota, personal flight lessons and trips to his North Carolina home. He’s now reimbursed the university for those flights. Earlier Wednesday, regents took no action against Leath after an audit found he may have violated policy by storing and transporting guns without written approval.