Date, time and place set for Mason City stop on Chicago Cubs World Series Trophy Tour

January 17, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The date, time and place have been finalized for the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy appearance in Mason City later this month. According to the Cubs website, the trophy will be shown from 6:00 to 7:30 on the night of Tuesday January 31st at Music Man Square in Mason City. The trophy will be on display earlier in the day in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. The Cubs organization has made the trophy available for public viewing in sites throughout the Midwest as part of a “World Series Trophy Tour” promotion. The Cubs beat Cleveland to win their first World Series championship since 1908.

