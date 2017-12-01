  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

Date set for second sex abuse trial of Charles City man

December 01, 2017   Bob Fisher

HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) – A judge has set a February trial starting date for a Charles City man’s second sex abuse trial.

Court records say the new date of Feb. 20 was set Thursday for 61-year-old Douglas Lindaman, who’s pleaded not guilty to a sex abuse charge.

The trial had been scheduled to begin Oct. 30 in Franklin County, where the trial had been moved because of pretrial publicity. But he was granted a continuance.

Lindaman was sentenced last year to 10 years. The Iowa Supreme Court later vacated the conviction, because Lindaman was allowed to represent himself without knowingly waiving his right to an attorney.

Lindaman is accused of performing a sex act on a 17-year-old without the boy’s consent. Lindaman was running for a school board spot when arrested in 2015.

