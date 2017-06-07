  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Date set for Charles City man’s sexual abuse re-trial

June 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — The trial date has been set for a Charles City man’s re-trial on sexual abuse charges. 61-year-old Doug Lindaman was originally convicted of sexually abusing a teenage boy and was sentenced up to ten years in prison.

The Iowa Supreme Court last month ordered a new trial after state prosecutors took the rare step of asking the court to reverse the conviction. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office made the move after finding the Charles City man was allowed to represent himself at his trial without knowingly waiving his right to have an attorney.

Lindaman is accused of performing a sex act in 2011 on a 17-year-old boy without the boy’s consent. Lindaman, a former attorney, was running for a school board spot at the time of his 2015 arrest.

District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt on Tuesday set the trial date for August 1st in Floyd County District Court.

