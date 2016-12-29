Dam repair work begins in East Park

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Starting today, East Park in Mason City will be closed to the public on weekdays while repairs are taking place on two dams in the park. The City Council back in September approved repairing two low-head dams on Willow Creek in the park. That work includes removing debris from one dam and replacing it with a series of rock riffles, constructing a rock-arch-rapids system below the other dam, and removing and replacing segments of existing channel walls. The city received a $100-thousand grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in 2014 for the work. The estimated cost of the project is $160-thousand. The DNR grant will cover $80-thousand, with the city picking up the rest. While the park will be closed during the week, it will re-open at 5 o’clock Friday evenings and be open during the weekend for the duration of the project, which is expected to be about a month. The area around the Cannonball Rotary 457 locomotive will remain open.