Culver out as Des Moines YMCA president

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver is no longer president of the YMCA of Greater Des Moines. The news comes seven months after he took the job. The Des Moines Register reports that Culver’s last day was Jan. 27. YMCA spokeswoman Ruth Comer declined to answer the Register’s questions about whether Culver elected to leave or was fired. Culver, who left office in 2011 after serving one term, was hired in June to serve under YMCA CEO Dave Schwartz. Culver’s main job was to help raise money for the organization. Culver said in a written statement Friday that he was proud of his work with the YMCA. He called his departure “disappointing” and the result of “decisions made by the current executive leadership team of the Des Moines YMCA.”