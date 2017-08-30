Crystal Lake man pleads not guilty to kidnapping

Bob Fisher

CRYSTAL LAKE — A Crystal Lake man has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping a woman earlier this month.

27-year-old Christopher Moore is accused of confining a woman against her will and seriously injuring her. A criminal complaint states that a witness told a deputy she saw Moore throw the woman around and hit her numerous times in the front yard of the home after hearing the woman yelling for help.

The victim was taken to the Hancock County Memorial Hospital and was later airlifted to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City after sustaining possible head and neck injuries.

Moore was originally charged with domestic abuse assault by strangulation, willful injury resulting in serious injury and false imprisonment, but prosecutors amended the trial information last week to add the charge of first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony that if convicted would result in a mandatory life prison sentence without the opportunity for parole.

Moore filed a written plea of not guilty last week in Hancock County District Court to the charges. District Judge Rustin Davenport scheduled Moore’s trial to start on December 6th.