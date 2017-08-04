  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Crystal Lake man accused of severely beating his wife

August 04, 2017   Bob Fisher

CRYSTAL LAKE — A Crystal Lake man is in jail after allegedly beating a woman so badly that she had to be airlifted to a local hospital.

27-year-old Christopher Moore has been charged with domestic abuse assault. The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday, with a witness telling law enforcement they heard a woman yelling for help outside a window at her home, and then saw Moore throw the woman around and hit her several times in the front yard of the home.

A criminal complaint states that a neighbor told law enforcement that they heard the altercation from inside his home, and could hear what sounded like screaming from a female, with a male stating he would kill her.

The victim was taken to Hancock County Memorial Hospital and was later airlifted to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City for further treatment. Moore is currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5000 cash-only bond. He’s due to appear in court on August 11th.

