Court of Appeals rejects two case reviews in north-central Iowa

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Iowa Court of Appeals has affirmed a pair of north-central Iowa convictions.

=== The court rejected another appeal by a Clarksville man of his first-degree murder conviction. 36-year-old James Raymond was convicted in 2006 for the stabbing death of Jesse Patchin in rural Floyd County. Patchin disappeared in October 2005 with his body being found three months later in a wooded area between Marble Rock and Greene. Raymond twice previously had lost appeals when seeking post-conviction relief, with the Iowa Court of Appeals turning down another request on Wednesday. In the latest request, Raymond said his lawyer knew witnesses had undergone polygraph tests and questioned them about it at trial. Since Raymond knew of the tests, the court ruled nothing prevented him from obtaining that evidence within the three-year time limit for post-conviction relief, and since that time limit has long expired, the request should be denied.

=== A Sheffield man’s attempt to get the sentence for his first-degree robbery conviction thrown out was rejected by the appeals court. 31-year-old Nathan Curtis was convicted in 2004 and sentenced to 25 years in prison after putting a knife to a woman’s neck and stealing her back while she was walking to a gym in Mason City. Curtis appealed saying that because he was 18 at the time of the crime, the mandatory minimum sentence of 15-and-a-half years constituted cruel and unusual punishment. The Iowa Supreme Court previously ruled that mandatory minimum sentences for juveniles violated the state constitution, but Curtis wanted that to be extended to anyone under the age of 25. The Court of Appeals in their ruling Wednesday said the Supreme Court ruling expressly was limited to youthful offenders.