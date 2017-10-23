Court dates for three arrested on drug charges

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Preliminary hearing dates have been set for three men arrested as part of a Mason City narcotics investigation.

Three people were arrested in two traffic stops near the intersection of State Highway 122 and South Pierce last Thursday night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they seized meth with an estimated street value of $40-thousand and marijuana valued at $25-thousand as part of the arrests.

28-year-old Eric Hart of Mason City was arrested in the first stop, where law enforcement allegedly found multiple bags of meth, a hypodermic needle and a scale.

30-year-old Dakota Sanders of San Andreas California was arrested during the second traffic stop, with law enforcement allegedly finding over 42 grams of marijuana and more than seven grams of meth, along with a scale.

A search warrant was then executed at the Days Inn on Mason City’s west side, where 57-year-old Christopher Funk of San Andreas California was arrested. He was found to possess meth, marijuana and a pistol.

All three men are scheduled to have their preliminary hearing this Friday. Sanders and Funk are being held on $100-thousand cash-only bond, while Hart is being held on $50-thousand cash-only bond. The Sheriff’s Department says more arrests are possible and the investigation is ongoing.