Councilman voices concern about development agreement process for Gatehouse project

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City approved setting a date for the proposed issuance of up to $14 million in general obligation urban renewal bonds that would be available to tie up any loose ends in the development agreement for Gatehouse Capital’s part of the River City Renaissance downtown redevelopment project.

Gatehouse is proposing to construct a hotel in the eastern portion of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot and connect it to Music Man Square, which would be renovated into a conference center. One councilman during last night’s meeting expressed some concern with the progress Gatehouse is making on working toward a development agreement with the city.

Councilman Travis Hickey asked City Administrator Brent Trout about Gatehouse being behind in the process. “Currently you have some expectations that are supposed to be followed through by Gatehouse. I think the conversation we had today, they’re 20 days behind schedule in providing information to you.” Trout responded, “The pre-development items were due August 15th and we’ve still not received them. We’ve seen drafts of a couple documents, but we have not seen them actually submitted to the city as a package, and that was due August 15th.”

Hickey says he hasn’t seen what he wants from the developer. “I haven’t seen the communication with you and our staff, and I haven’t seen it with the other entities involved that wanted to get this project moving in this direction. I think we need to get a lot of work moving forward and get all the entities together to make this project happen. Right now, in my honest opinion, I don’t see it happening unless Gatehouse steps up to the plate and does what they said they were going to do. And without the additional fees and things that have been asked for as of recently. That’s what I’m looking for anyway.”

The bonds would only be issued in the amount necessary to pay for project, and would only be issued if the referendum vote on the city’s lease with Southbridge Mall for the arena is successful in November and the city receives funding from the Iowa Reinvestment District Act for the project.

The council will hold a hearing on the bonds at their September 19th meeting.

Watch last night’s meeting by clicking here