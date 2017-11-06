Council seats, mayor, downtown project all on Mason City ballot Tuesday

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Voters head to the polls tomorrow for city elections, and in Mason City, not only are three council seats and the mayor’s position up for election, residents will be deciding the fate of the River City Renaissance downtown project.

== The $39 million project includes the construction of a hotel in the southeastern part of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot, the renovation of Music Man Square into a convention center complex, a new Meredith Willson Museum to be placed next to the hotel, a skywalk connecting the hotel to Music Man Square, a new ice arena and multi-purpose center in Southbridge Mall where the old JC Penney location is, as well as a performing arts pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall.

Funding for the project will be assisted by an award from the Iowa Economic Development Authority through the Iowa Reinvestment Act. The IEDA’s Board of Directors has pre-approved $7 million in tax breaks for the project. That could jump up to $10 million on final approval at the board’s December meeting if two bond referendums on the ballot pass.

The first ballot issue asks whether the city should enter into a lease agreement with Southbridge Mall to construct the ice arena and multipurpose center, with a total construction and lease cost not to exceed $18 million.

The second ballot measure deals with the issuance of urban renewal bonds not to exceed $14 million. The bonds would assist with the construction on Music Man Square, the hotel, the skywalk, and the performing arts pavilion. Both issues require 60-percent voter approval to pass. If one or both of the measures fail, the project will die.

== All Mason City voters will cast ballots for mayor and an at-large seat on the council. In the mayor’s race, current councilman and former mayor Bill Schickel is being challenged by political newcomers Colleen Niedermayer and Alex Klein. In the at-large race, former Globe-Gazette staffer Tom Thoma is unopposed on the ballot.

== It’s a three-way race in the Second Ward. On the ballot are former city Human Rights Commission director Lionel Foster, Park Board member Troy Levenhagen, and Will Symonds, who is an IT technician at First Citizens Bank.

== Four people are vying for the Fourth Ward council seat. John Jaszewski is a semi-retired videographer who is a former councilman. Jack Leaman is a retired landscape designer and city planner. Matt Marquardt is the owner of Internet Marketing Professionals of Iowa. Phillip Sanchez is a crane body assembler at Iowa Mold and Tool.

== The race for three available seats on the Park Board is uncontested. Incumbent Kyle Easley is joined on the ballot by Royce Echelberger and Mike Adams.

Mason City voters can cast their ballot at any of the ten vote centers on Tuesday, which will be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM:

== Cerro Gordo County Courthouse, 220 North Washington

== Columbia Club, the former Knights of Columbus building, 551 South Taft

== First Covenant Church, 411 South Ohio

== First Presbyterian Church, 100 South Pierce

== Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 North Illinois

== Grace United Methodist Church, 200 14th Northwest

== Highland Golf Course Clubhouse, 944 17th Northeast

== Mason City School Administration Building, 1515 South Pennsylvania

== Masonic Temple, 3041st Southeast

== Rolling Acres Church, 340 19th Southwest

In the council and mayor races, if none of the candidates receive over 50-percent of the votes cast, the top two candidates receiving votes will face a run-off election on December 5th.