  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Council listening post tonight in Mason City

July 24, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City residents are being invited to attend a City Council listening post coming up tonight.

The informal meeting will focus on issues in the Fourth Ward, but all residents are invited to attend. City Administrator Brent Trout says it’s a chance for people to discuss issues going on in the community.

He says people might want to attend because it gives them an opportunity to ask questions of their council members and get a first-hand answer from them. “I’ve been attending those the last two times, and being able to answer questions. It’s also been exciting for me to have that opportunity to chime in and maybe fill some gaps of knowledge that might exist and help answer questions. It’s been a very good process, it’s a way for us to make sure the right information gets out.”

At-large councilmen Paul Adams and Bill Schickel along with Fourth Ward councilwoman Janet Solberg are scheduled to attend. The listening post takes place from 7:00 to 8:00 tonight at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 2502 South Jefferson.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company