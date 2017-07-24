Council listening post tonight in Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City residents are being invited to attend a City Council listening post coming up tonight.

The informal meeting will focus on issues in the Fourth Ward, but all residents are invited to attend. City Administrator Brent Trout says it’s a chance for people to discuss issues going on in the community.

He says people might want to attend because it gives them an opportunity to ask questions of their council members and get a first-hand answer from them. “I’ve been attending those the last two times, and being able to answer questions. It’s also been exciting for me to have that opportunity to chime in and maybe fill some gaps of knowledge that might exist and help answer questions. It’s been a very good process, it’s a way for us to make sure the right information gets out.”

At-large councilmen Paul Adams and Bill Schickel along with Fourth Ward councilwoman Janet Solberg are scheduled to attend. The listening post takes place from 7:00 to 8:00 tonight at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 2502 South Jefferson.