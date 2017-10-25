Council Bluffs man accused of writing bad check to Clear Lake auto dealer pleads not guilty

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Council Bluffs man charged with writing a bad check to a Clear Lake auto dealership.

47-year-old Kirk Fairchild was charged with first-degree theft earlier this month. According to a criminal complaint, Fairchild wrote a check for just under $56-thousand to Billion Auto for a new Ford Explorer. The complaint says the check was returned because the defendant’s bank account was frozen after Fairchild allegedly wrote two checks totaling over $119-thousand.

The bank says when they contacted Fairchild, he claimed he was going to be receiving a large settlement. Fairchild’s account was frozen again on September 12th due to excessive returned check fees, with bank records showing he never had enough money in his account to cover the check to Billion Auto.

Fairchild filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Monday. His trial has been scheduled for January 23rd. First-degree theft is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison.