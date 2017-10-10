  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Council Bluffs man accused of floating $56K bad check to Clear Lake auto dealer

October 10, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Council Bluffs man has been charged with writing a bad check to a Clear Lake auto dealership.

47-year-old Kirk Fairchild was arrested on Monday in Pottawattamie County on a charge of first-degree theft. According to a criminal complaint, Fairchild wrote a check for just under $56-thousand to Billion Auto for a new Ford Explorer.

The complaint says the check was returned because the defendant’s bank account was frozen after Fairchild allegedly wrote two checks totaling over $119-thousand. The bank says when they contacted Fairchild, he claimed he was going to be receiving a large settlement. Fairchild’s account was frozen again on September 12th due to excessive returned check fees, with bank records showing he never had enough money in his account to cover the check to Billion Auto.

Fairchild is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5000 bond. He’s due in court on October 17th.

