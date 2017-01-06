Corwith man’s kidnapping, assault trial delayed

Bob Fisher

CORWITH — A continuance has been granted in the kidnapping trial of a Corwith man. 45-year-old Randy Dann was charged with first-degree kidnapping and domestic abuse assault causing injury after being accused of binding a woman with zip ties and assaulting her in a home from the evening hours of October 10th into the morning hours of October 11th. A criminal complaint states the woman reported Dann kneed her back and groin and struck her in the head during the incident. Dann told officers the only contact he had with the woman during the time period in question was when he was trying to hold her down while she was having a seizure. A search warrant of the residence according to officers resulted in finding zip ties cut into small pieces in a garbage. Dann’s trial was scheduled to start on January 18th, but during a pre-trial conference this week District Judge Gregg Rosenbaldt approved the motion for a continuance in the case. A trial scheduling conference has been scheduled for January 25th. If convicted of first-degree kidnapping, Dann would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.