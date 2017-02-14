Corwith man charged with kidnapping enters Alford plea

Bob Fisher

CORWITH — A Corwith man accused of kidnapping a woman back in October has entered an Alford plea in the case. 45-year-old Randy Dann was charged with first-degree kidnapping and domestic abuse assault causing injury after being accused of binding a woman with zip ties and assaulting her in a home from the evening hours of October 10th into the morning hours of October 11th. A criminal complaint states the woman reported Dann kneed her back and groin and struck her in the head during the incident. Dann told officers the only contact he had with the woman during the time period in question was when he was trying to hold her down while she was having a seizure. A search warrant of the residence according to officers resulted in finding zip ties cut into small pieces in a garbage. Online court records show that Dann entered a written Alford plea in Hancock County District Court on Monday to a lesser charge of third-degree kidnapping. An Alford plea means that while Dann does not admit guilt, he concedes that prosecutors likely could convict him at a trial. Court documents show that prosecutors will recommend a 10 year prison sentence as part of a plea agreement.