Competency hearing today for Lake Mills man

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man accused of murdering two people in Mason City last November plans to use an insanity defense in his trial. 30-year-old Peter Veal is accused of the November 17th murders of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen, as well as the attempted murder of another person, at a residence in the 1600 block of North Hampshire. In March, District Judge Rustin Davenport ruled that Veal was not competent to stand trial after reviewing the results of a psychiatric evaluation. Veal was treated recently at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. A hearing to determine whether Veal is competent to stand trial is scheduled to be held this afternoon in the courtroom of the Cerro Gordo County Law Enforcement Center. In court documents filed on Monday, Veal when tried is planning to rely on an intoxication defense and justification of self-defense. If he’s found guilty of first-degree murder, Veal would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.