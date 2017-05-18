Competency hearing scheduled for man accused of murder

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A hearing has been scheduled for next week for a Lake Mills man accused of murdering two people last year in a Mason City home to determine whether he is now mentally competent to stand trial. 30-year-old Peter Veal is accused of the November 17th murders of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen, as well as the attempted murder of another person, at a residence in the 1600 block of North Hampshire. In March, District Judge Rustin Davenport ruled that Veal was not competent to stand trial after reviewing the results of a psychiatric evaluation. Veal was taken to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center last month to begin treatment and was returned to the Cerro Gordo County Jail last Saturday. Davenport has scheduled a hearing for 3 o’clock next Tuesday May 23rd to determine if Veal is ready to stand trial. If convicted of first-degree murder, Veal would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.