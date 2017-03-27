Community meeting about RAGBRAI Tuesday night in Clear Lake

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A special community meeting will take place Tuesday night in Clear Lake about RAGBRAI. Chamber of Commerce executive director Tim Coffey says there will be a lot of information available at the meeting, with the hopes of attracting a lot of volunteers to help out with the July event. He says it’s an opportunity not only for people to learn more about the July 25th event and get their questions answered, but also to give people an opportunity to sign up as volunteers. “We will need upwards of 1200 volunteers for that one-day event to make our plans to have Clear Lake a totally welcoming community for that day.” The meeting will take place at City Hall Tuesday night at 6:30. The last time Clear Lake hosted RAGBRAI was in 2010.